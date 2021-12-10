Brokerages Expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Expro Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Expro Group.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XPRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

