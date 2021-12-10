Brokerages Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $244,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $844.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

