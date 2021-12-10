Brokerages Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Independence Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after buying an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after buying an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,527,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after buying an additional 745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

