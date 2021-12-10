Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) PT at $81.00

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 74,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $4,576,718.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 980,250 shares of company stock valued at $65,370,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,589,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,392,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

