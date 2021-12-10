Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) PT at $258.25

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.25.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $235.32. 611,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

