Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target at $109.50

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 169,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 4.27. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.