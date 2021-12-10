Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Price Target at $40.86

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. The company had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,673. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -845.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.