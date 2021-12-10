Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $81.14

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

RHP traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $81.16. 12,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,967. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth $441,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

