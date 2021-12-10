Brokers Issue Forecasts for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.