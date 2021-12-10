Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.89. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,781,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,052,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,958,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,162,000 after acquiring an additional 920,006 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 62.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 871,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 335,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

