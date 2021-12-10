BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Tops $26,829.82

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $26,829.82 and $4.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

About BTC Lite

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.