BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Acquires $235,200.24 in Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTRS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,765,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BTRS by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,619,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,121,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

