Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

