Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $29.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

