Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,900 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMMO by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS POWW opened at $5.92 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

