Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.38 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.87 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $224.96.

