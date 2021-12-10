Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target to C$70.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.40.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of DND stock opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$35.51 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of -238.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.