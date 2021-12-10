Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells C$274,951.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total transaction of C$274,951.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,977,672 shares in the company, valued at C$108,752,776.58.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total transaction of C$265,125.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut bought 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$62.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.59.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.10.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

