Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 6,500 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BEN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 36,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,850. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

