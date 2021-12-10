Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% during the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 321.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,003,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,859,000 after purchasing an additional 37,933 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 226.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 20.6% during the third quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

