Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 41,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 94,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,972,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $153.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,276,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $278.14 billion, a PE ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.