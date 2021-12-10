Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $782,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,481,264. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

CRM stock traded up $3.87 on Friday, reaching $268.19. 66,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,256. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.12.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.