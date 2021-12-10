Cardan Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $11,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,800 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27.

