Cardan Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 669,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,816,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of IDU stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.76. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.