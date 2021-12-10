Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,567 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.16% of Cardinal Health worth $22,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

