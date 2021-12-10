CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $1,567,607.88 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

CarGurus stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

