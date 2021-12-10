Carry Price Tops $0.0100 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $87.68 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00086733 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013290 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,961,717 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

