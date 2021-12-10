Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 39,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 593,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
