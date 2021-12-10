Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 39,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 593,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 243,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after buying an additional 289,883 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

