Cartesi Reaches Market Cap of $352.94 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $352.94 million and approximately $39.69 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00055171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.16 or 0.08342873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00081380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,468.19 or 0.99888365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,349,731 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.