Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €3.10 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.29) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.49) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.38 ($4.92).

CEC1 stock opened at €5.25 ($5.90) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. Ceconomy has a twelve month low of €4.36 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of €7.60 ($8.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.66.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

