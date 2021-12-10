Celo (CELO) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00007905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $57.68 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

