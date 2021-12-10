Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$19.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$19.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.95.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

