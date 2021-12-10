Centamin’s (CEY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on the mining company’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.82) to GBX 134 ($1.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 87.62 ($1.16) on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 87.40 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.80.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

