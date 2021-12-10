Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.58.

TFX opened at $320.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.06.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

