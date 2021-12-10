Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO opened at $54.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $236.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

