Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.