Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,485 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $209.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRC. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

