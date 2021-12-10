Cerity Partners LLC Makes New $4.82 Million Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,857 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,929,000 after purchasing an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 75.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 50,272 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 159,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $13,541,000 after buying an additional 66,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

