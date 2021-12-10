Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

