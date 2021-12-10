Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6,573.4% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.