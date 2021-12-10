Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Commerce Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,029,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $919.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $912.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

