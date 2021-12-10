ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $44,181.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,594.17 or 0.99389052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00048778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00032048 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.16 or 0.00768815 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

