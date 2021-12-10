ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.54. 1,007,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,685. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.80. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.