Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. The company has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

