Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

SNA opened at $214.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

