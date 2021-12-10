Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 649,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 322,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 121,635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $61.49 and a 12-month high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

