Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,255 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 151,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 58,207 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.46.

CF Industries stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

