Chewy, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra dropped their price target on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

CHWY opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,815.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

