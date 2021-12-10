Chia Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $264.74 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $264.74 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $105.36 or 0.00214314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,710 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

