Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.91 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will report $33.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.23 million. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported sales of $20.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year sales of $108.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.01 million to $109.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $143.59 million, with estimates ranging from $138.95 million to $148.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

CSSE stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.32. 139,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,076. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.